Jaya Bachchan has demanded strict action against the Cong MLA whose "enjoy rape" remark triggered nationwide outrage. Samajwadi Party (SP) lawmaker Jaya Bachchan has demanded the strictest action against the MLA for making such an uncouth remark. Several Congress leaders have also expressed displeasure over the whole fiasco.

Jaya Bachchan reacts

Congress' KR Ramesh Kumar during the assembly or Parliament said, "See, there is a saying - When rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it. That's exactly the position you are in." Reacting to it, ANI quotes Jaya Bachchan saying, "Shameful behaviour, shameful action. The party must deal with them and take very strict action so that it is an example for others not to even think of such things, forget talking about it in the House."

MLA apologises

Owing to the backlash and furor, the Congress MLA tweeted, "I would like to express my sincere apologies to everyone for the indifferent and negligent comment I made in today's assembly...My intention was not [to] trivialise or make light of the heinous crime... I will choose my words carefully henceforth."

Congress Party's National General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala also took to Twitter and wrote, "Congress party disapproves of the exchange of highly objectionable and insensitive banter between Karnataka Assembly Speaker and Senior Congress MLA in the House."

Jaya Bachchan recently made an appearance on Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati through a video call. She pulled up Amitabh for lying to her and also mocked his fashion sense. Though Jaya has been away from films, she remains one of the most popular and respected stars of the country.