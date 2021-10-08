The Karnataka Police have arrested the father, who shot his son accidentally while opening fire at labourers from his licensed gun in Mangalauru, police sources said on Friday.

The son, 16-year-old Sudheendra, who suffered a bullet injury in the head, succumbed to injuries in the hospital in the early hours of Friday.

Rajesh Prabhu, the local entrepreneur, had tried to fire at agitating labourers on October 5. He had suffered a mild heart attack after the turn of events and had been admitted to the hospital.

Police sources say that Rajesh Prabhu was enraged after two workers demanded their dues and quarrelled with his wife who was at the company. She had called Rajesh Prabhu and Sudheendra to the spot.

Rajesh Prabu, allegedly lost his cool when the argument broke off and slapped one of the workers. Sudheendra was also arguing with the workers. Later, in the melee, he opened fire on them. But, the bullet hit his son accidentally.

The bullet pierced through the left eye of Sudheendra, a Class 10 student.

The Mangaluru South police are investigating the case.