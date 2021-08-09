In a shocking development, Pope Francis received an unusual package, which has triggered a sense of panic in Milan. An envelope containing three bullets was sent to Pope Francis, but the Italian carabinieri seized the package at the sorting office near Milan, local media reported on Monday.

The envelope reportedly contained three 9-calibre Flobert-type pellets and was simply addressed to the Pope. "The Pope – Vatican City, Piazza S. Pietro in Rome," the envelope read.

The anonymous package is also believed to have contained a note on the Vatican's financial operations, but details on the same are scanty.

The local police are investigating and trying to identify the sender. While the reason for the threatening package was unclear, it is believed that it is a result of Pope's untraditional views that often irked conservatives.