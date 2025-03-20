IANS

In a major development, Karnataka Minister for Cooperation K.N. Rajanna claimed on Thursday, on the floor of the House, that an attempt to honey-trap him was made by political rivals and that the matter needs to be investigated.

Responding to the issue and the BJP's demand for an investigation, Home Minister G. Parameshwara announced that a high-level probe would be conducted. "This is a question of the honour of every member of this House. We must put an end to it," he emphasized.

The issue sparked a heated debate in the legislative Assembly, leading to dramatic developments as members became emotional while discussing the matter. Following this, state politics is expected to take a significant turn in the coming days.

The matter was raised by BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal during his speech on the state Budget.

Yatnal stated: "The Home Minister has just arrived, and I want to present an important issue in the House. Karnataka politics is currently witnessing a disgraceful phase. Over the last 10 years, our elected representatives and ministers have been targeted. This is a black mark in the history of our state, which has always been known for its culture and high standards."

He further alleged: "An attempt has been made to honey-trap our Minister for Cooperation. This is not about political parties—it is a systematic attempt to honey-trap legislators. I urge the Chief Minister and the Home Minister to take action. Honey trapping is being used in the state as a tool for blackmailing politicians. It is being orchestrated by individuals who aspire to become ministers and secure positions for their family members."

"In Karnataka, certain people associated with specific political parties are resorting to such tactics to secure their future, their family's future, and even the position of Chief Minister. Today, an attempt has been made on Minister Rajanna. Tomorrow, it could be another politician," Yatnal warned.

Minister for Cooperation K.N. Rajanna, who was present in the House, described the situation as serious.

"Since BJP MLA Yatnal has mentioned my name, I must clarify the matter. A wrong message should not go out, so I want to set the record straight. Many people say Karnataka has become a hub for the creation of CDs and pen drives. I am not the one saying this," he stated.

Minister Rajanna continued, "This is a serious allegation. There are reports that two ministers from Tumakuru have been involved in honey-trapping and have been caught. I am from Tumakuru, and Home Minister G. Parameshwara is also from Tumakuru.

"As far as the production of CDs and pen drives is concerned, there are about 48 individuals affected—not just one or two—including members of both the ruling and opposition parties. Many legislators have obtained court orders to prevent the broadcast of their footage. That is another matter," Rajanna added.

"This issue is not confined to our state; it is happening at the national level. I will not respond to the allegations against me here. I demand that Home Minister Parameshwara conduct an investigation based on a written complaint that I will file. He should identify those who are orchestrating this—who are the 'directors' and 'producers' behind this scheme. The public also has the right to know who the 'actresses' involved are. Let the facts come to light."

He further stated, "There are pen drives involving around 48 individuals, including members from both the opposition and ruling parties. Even national-level leaders are involved. This has become a menace, and it must be addressed. Generalizing this issue will only cause further harm. Those in public life must be respected. In this context, I will file a written complaint and demand an investigation from the Home Minister. The truth must be brought before the public."

He also pointed out, "Earlier, Revanna (JD(S) MLA and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda's son) and his family were targeted. There is evidence suggesting that attempts have been made against me as well. I will file a complaint, and I demand a special investigation to expose those responsible."

At this point, BJP MLA N. Munirathna stood up and declared, "I fold my hands before you. I have been a victim of this as well. The government can hand over my case to the CBI. If I am guilty, hang me. Let a CBI investigation take place. I want to say one thing: in the future, I warn all MLAs that all sorts of conspiracies are being planned to destroy us."

"They have already ruined my life. My children are grown up, and my grandchildren are 15 years old. How can they step outside with dignity? If I have done anything wrong, punish me as you see fit," Munirathna said, emotionally.

"Let those who have falsely accused me of rape take an oath before the gods. To destroy my life, they filed a rape case against me. They brought in someone from a distant place and lodged a case against me in Ramanagara at 2 a.m. Do they have to go to such extremes to ruin my life? What have I done to deserve this? Don't they have children and grandchildren of their own? Won't their families suffer too?" he asked.

"They destroyed the life of BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi. They destroyed Revanna's family. They have destroyed my family. How many more lives will they ruin? They will have to face a painful end," Munirathna cursed.

BJP MLA V. Sunil Kumar then stated, "A responsible minister has raised this issue in the House, and this House must condemn such acts. No one should have to endure such suffering. Political battles should be fought over ideologies, policies, and programs—not through such unethical means. Since a minister himself has brought up the issue of honey-trapping, the House cannot remain silent."

"Minister Rajanna has stated that 48 members have been honey-trapped. The Home Minister must answer in this session. If a minister from his own district is facing such a plight, what about the common people of the state? Who is behind this? Is the government involved, or is an individual facilitating it?" Sunil Kumar questioned.

"This cannot be tolerated. If politics descends to a level where anything goes, tomorrow, all of us could become victims. This is about dignity, not politics. Minister Rajanna spoke with emotion, and we must stand by anyone who faces such a crisis. How can such honey-trap schemes be allowed to continue? The Home Minister must not delay action. Let the House sit until midnight if needed," he urged.

Congress MLA H.C. Balakrishna questioned, "Let them explain—what exactly a honey trap is? Why does it happen?"

Minister Rajanna reiterated that even central leaders and judges have fallen victim to such schemes.

Responding to the House, Home Minister Parameshwara stated, "BJP MLA Yatnal has raised a serious issue, and Munirathna has spoken with great anguish. This concerns every member of this House. It is not just one or two people falling victim—this needs to be stopped completely."

"Karnataka legislators have a reputation to uphold. My father was a member of the Upper House. Our elders have left behind their legacy. It is our responsibility to protect the dignity and honor of the members of this House. If we fail to address this, it will become a serious matter of reputation and integrity," he said.

"Minister Rajanna has stated that he will file a written complaint. Based on that, I will order a high-level inquiry. Let the truth come out. The facts must be known," Parameshwara concluded.

(With inputs from IANS)