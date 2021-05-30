https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/761549/elders-leading-front-fight-covid.jpg IBTimes IN

Why should the concept of ingenuity be restricted to companies, apps or start-ups? This man in Gadag, a district in Karnataka, with his pure inventiveness, not just managed to give some respite to the police men on duty but is also a few hearty laughs to social media users.

Caught in Gadag, Karnataka while about moving about during lockdown, he brought out his hen as the 'curfew pass.' "I am taking my hen to the vet as it has constipation issues." Not that the police were going to fall for that trap, or excuse but they certainly sent the man back home, while all amused.

"The police in Gadag had a hearty laugh after a man claimed he was taking the hen to a vet as it had constipation issues. Police, however, sent him back home," shared a Twitter user along with the video. Wherein the man can be clearly seen making an excuse of his hen. With the healthy-looking bird in his carry bag, it's quite apparent he is lying even though he maintains a stoic face.

Isn't he innovative?

Certainly a lockdown lesson or two for those inspired to break the law. The netizens are amused enough to research whether it's actually possible for hens to be constipated. As it turns out, a user shared, "But he is true," along with the link which said Diarrhea in Backyard Chickens: Causes, Treatment and Care. That's the power of a convincing excuse. Another user, laughed off the entire episode too, "Creative indeed. And here I am, waiting for over a month now for things to open up, to take my young cat to the vet for an operation."