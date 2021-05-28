According to the state's health department, the number of COVID-19 infections in Karnataka topped 25 lakh on Thursday, with 24,214 new cases and 476 deaths. However, the state reported 31,459 recoveries in the last 24 hours, continuing to outnumber new cases. In Karnataka, there are now 4,02,203 active Covid-19 cases. It is placed second behind Maharashtra on the pandemic tracker.

Out of the new cases, 5,949 were from Bengaluru Urban, which recorded 6,643 discharges and 273 deaths and is still the state's epicentre. Bengaluru Urban has one of the lowest optimism rates in the city, at 13.58 % Nearly 1,000 positive cases were reported in Mysuru, 1,515 in Hassan, 1,219 in Tumkur, and 1,147 in Belagavi, with the rest distributed among the state's 26 districts.

On Wednesday, the positive rate in the state was 17.59 per cent, with a case fatality rate of 1.96 per cent. In addition, 1,58,718 people were vaccinated across the state on the day, including 65,381 people over 45 years old and 83,850 people between 18 and 44.

On Friday, Karnataka's health minister, Dr Sudhakar, tweeted that more than 1 crore people have got at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccination. In the state, 1,00,40,790 first dosages have been provided.

However, According to a TOI article, a complete lockdown till June 7 would have decreased the state's caseload by 2.4 lakh and prevented at least 950 fatalities, according to the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), which has been tracking Covid-19 statistics in the state. However, the actual number of current cases is higher than expected.

In view of the current situation, the state government is planning for a full-fledged protracted lockdown beyond June 7th in order to prevent further cases from escalating.