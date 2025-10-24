K'taka leadership row: Shivakumar declines to comment on Yathindra's 'Satish Jarkiholi as CM' remark

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar, while declining to comment on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son and Congress MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah's statement projecting Minister Satish Jarkiholi as his father's successor, maintained that he would convey the message to the appropriate quarters.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Friday, Shivakumar, when asked whether he would issue a notice to Yathindra, said: "I won't talk about the matter now. I will convey the message where it should reach."

"I stand by discipline. Discipline is the priority of my party," Shivakumar underlined. The statements are likely to trigger a major controversy within the ruling Congress, as the Siddaramaiah camp is also expected to respond to Shivakumar's remarks.

Meanwhile, sources confirmed that a report on Yathindra's statement, along with a video clip of his announcement, has already been sent to the party high command by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC). The Shivakumar camp is confident that the national leadership will take note of the message conveyed through Yathindra's remarks.

Congress MLC Rajendra Rajanna, son of former minister K.N. Rajanna—who was dropped from the cabinet for contradicting Rahul Gandhi on the voter fraud issue—said: "Yathindra's statements are personal. He has spoken about a leadership change after 2.5 years, suggesting that PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi should be made the Chief Minister after this term, keeping in mind the leadership of oppressed communities. He has not implied that things will change immediately. Regarding the notice to Yathindra, the decision will be taken by the party president."

"The Congress Legislature Party and the high command will decide on the Chief Minister's post. In the CLP meeting, MLAs will elect their leader, and whoever is chosen will become the Chief Minister," he added.

Two-time Congress MLA K.H. Ranganath, a staunch supporter of Shivakumar, stated: "Shivakumar represents the ideology of the Congress government, which is to take all religions and communities together. Similarly, our Chief Minister also represents the same ideology. There is no confusion. As State Party President, Shivakumar is taking everyone along."

"It is my opinion that Dy CM Shivakumar should become the CM one day or the other. I am not a big person to say that he should become the CM at a particular time. The decisions are taken by MLAs and the party, and whenever a decision is made, our wish will come true," he maintained.

In a major development, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son, MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah, stated that his father is in the fag end of his political career. He further said that, at this crucial juncture, Minister for PWD Satish Jarkiholi would take the lead in guiding those who follow scientific and progressive thought.

The statements have assumed significance amid rumours of a leadership change and discussions surrounding a power-sharing agreement in Karnataka.

Yathindra said: "Today, my father is at the end of his political career. He is in the final stage of his political life. At this hour, for those who embrace scientific and progressive ideas, Minister for PWD Satish Jarkiholi will take responsibility and provide leadership."

"Minister Satish Jarkiholi will also take the lead in showing the path to all those who believe in the ideology of the Congress party. I have full faith that he will lead by example in this regard. It is rare to find leaders committed to ideology. Minister Satish Jarkiholi has taken up that responsibility, and I request him to continue his work in this direction," Yathindra added.

(With inputs from IANS)