The political climate in Karnataka is currently charged with speculation and debate surrounding Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Reports have emerged suggesting his appointment as the Chairperson of the Congress party's National OBC Advisory Committee. However, Siddaramaiah has categorically denied these claims, describing them as false and misleading. He clarified that the All India Congress Committee (AICC) had only requested him to host the inaugural meeting of the newly formed committee in Bengaluru on July 15. According to Siddaramaiah, the committee will be led by Dr. Anil Jaihind, the current President of the Backward Classes Department.

Despite Siddaramaiah's clarifications, BJP in Karnataka has interpreted the situation as a strategic move by the Congress high command to remove him from his position as Chief Minister. BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra has been vocal about the perceived instability within the ruling party. He pointed out the frequent visits of AICC General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala to Bengaluru, suggesting that these visits are not without purpose.

Vijayendra stated, "One thing is clear -- the ruling party's MLAs have lost confidence in Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. His own party legislators no longer trust him. He has also lost the public's confidence."

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has also weighed in on the situation, suggesting that Siddaramaiah's alleged appointment could be an indirect message from the Congress high command for him to step down.

Joshi remarked, "He has already completed two and a half years in office. This move indicates that he is being pushed toward national politics in Delhi." The ongoing power struggle within the Congress party in Karnataka is further complicated by the dynamics between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

Internal party dynamics and power struggle

Ramanagara Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain has claimed that Shivakumar enjoys the support of 100 MLAs and that there is a pressing need for a leadership change. This internal conflict has drawn the attention of religious leaders as well, with some expressing support for both leaders. The prominent Rambhapuri seer has stated that D.K. Shivakumar should be made the Chief Minister, while a bloc of backward community seers has declared that around 30 pontiffs are backing CM Siddaramaiah and that he should be allowed to complete his term.

In the midst of these developments, Congress MLA from Koppal, K. Raghavendra Hitnal, has asserted that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will continue in office for the full term and that there is no question of a leadership change. He expressed concerns about the lack of acknowledgment from ministers and emphasized the need for them to give time to MLAs. When asked about his course of action if his demands were not met, he responded, "I'll wait and see how things unfold in the party."

Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar has also reacted to the public statements made by Congress MLAs demanding a leadership change. He warned that notices would be issued to those who approach the media with such demands.

"I will issue a notice to Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain for publicly demanding a leadership change. No one should approach the media. I will convey the same to MLAs Iqbal Hussain, B. R. Patil, and H. C. Balakrishna," he stated.

As the situation in Karnataka continues to evolve, the political landscape remains uncertain. The outcome of this leadership struggle will have significant implications for the state's governance and the future of the Congress party in Karnataka.

