The tranquil pilgrimage town of Dharmasthala in Karnataka has recently become the epicenter of a major controversy involving allegations of mass graves and a series of crimes allegedly committed over the past two decades. These allegations have not only disturbed the peace of the town but have also sparked a significant political debate, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanding accountability from the state government.

The controversy began when a former sanitation worker, whose identity remains protected, claimed that he was forced to bury numerous bodies, including those of women and minors, during his employment in Dharmasthala from 1995 to 2014. The complainant further alleged that some of the bodies showed signs of sexual assault, adding a grim layer to the already disturbing claims.

In response to these allegations, the Karnataka government formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the charges. The SIT has been actively conducting exhumations at various sites identified by the complainant, particularly in the forested areas along the Netravathi River. Skeletal remains have been discovered at two locations, lending some credibility to the allegations.

However, the investigation faces significant challenges, as forensic experts have noted the difficulty in identifying the remains due to their advanced state of deterioration. The political implications of the Dharmasthala case have been profound. Karnataka BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra has been vocal in his criticism of the state government, questioning its inaction in addressing the alleged propaganda surrounding the case.

Political repercussions and allegations of inaction

"BJP MLAs, MPs, and MLCs visited Dharmasthala and took darshan of Lord Manjunatheshwara. People of the state are questioning why the Karnataka government did not wake up to the propaganda in this regard," Vijayendra stated.

The BJP's demands for transparency and accountability have been met with accusations of political maneuvering by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who has alleged that the BJP is exploiting the issue for political gain. Shivakumar himself has hinted at a larger conspiracy, stating that he will reveal the details at an appropriate time, adding to the intrigue and tension surrounding the case.

The Dharmasthala controversy is not just a political issue; it has deeply affected the devotees of the temple town, who are now grappling with the disturbing allegations. The temple, overseen by the Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade, is a revered site for millions of Hindus. Heggade, who was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the BJP in 2022, wields considerable influence in the region.

The allegations have cast a shadow over the temple's spiritual legacy, with many questioning the role of the temple administration in the purported crimes. The case has also drawn attention to the broader issue of crime and politics in India. Women activists have called for the SIT to reinvestigate the Soujanya case, a high-profile murder case that was initially mishandled by the police.

The Karnataka High Court had overturned an order related to the case, and the Supreme Court refused to ban media reporting on it, despite threats to journalists covering the story.

Demands for transparency and accountability

In the current scenario, the Karnataka government faces immense pressure to deliver justice and restore faith in the state's law enforcement mechanisms. The BJP has accused the government of turning a blind eye to the propaganda by YouTubers and the alleged role of leftist elements, as mentioned by Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao. Vijayendra has questioned why the government has not initiated steps to curb this propaganda, especially when swift action was taken against BJP workers for social media posts.

The demand for an interim report from the SIT has been a focal point of the BJP's criticism. Vijayendra has urged Home Minister G. Parameshwara to present the report and address the concerns of the devotees.

"The Home Minister should address all these concerns. In his statement, he should present the interim report. We trust that the Home Minister will clear the confusion regarding the Dharmasthala matter today," he said.

The Dharmasthala case has also raised questions about the effectiveness of the SIT and the need for a high-integrity investigation team. The BJP has called for the constitution of an SIT headed by a senior IPS officer not tainted by local influence. They have also demanded full protection for the whistleblower, his family, and his lawyers, in accordance with witness protection safeguards.

