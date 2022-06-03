Karnataka Health Minister K. Sudhakar, who was at the forefront of urging people to wear masks as Covid infection is likely to revive in June, has tested positive for Covid.

Giving the information on his Twitter handle, he said, "I have tested positive for Covid-19, after being uninfected through 3 waves of pandemic.

"I have moderate symptoms and will home- isolate myself and follow all protocols. Grateful that I am fully vaccinated," he stated on Thursday late night.

He further stated, "Request anyone who has come in contact with me over the last few days, to get themselves tested."

I have tested positive for COVID-19, after being uninfected through 3 waves of the pandemic.



I have moderate symptoms and will home-isolate myself and follow all protocols.



Grateful that I am fully vaccinated. ? — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) June 2, 2022

Meanwhile, 297 new Covid cases were reported in the state in the last 24 hours. Though no deaths were reported, the positivity rate has increased to 1.45 per cent.

The total active cases in the state are 2,204 and 20,380 tests were conducted. A total of 187 persons have fully recovered. Bengaluru Urban recorded 276 new Covid cases and there are 2,091 total positive cases in the city, according to statistics provided by the health department.

The Karnataka authorities are also concerned over the sudden spike in the Covid cases in neighbouring states of Kerala and Maharashtra.

Karnataka had reported 178 new Covid cases till Tuesday night as per the statistics of the health department. The positivity rate for the day was recorded at 0.89 per cent.

(With inputs from IANS)