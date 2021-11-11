The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday issued an emergent notice to the state government on the allotment of 36,000 sq ft land to the Ramakrishna Ashram to build a Swami Vivekananda memorial in Mysuru city.

T.S. Lokesh, a resident of Mysuru, had filed a petition before the court questioning the allotment of land belonging to the historical Niranjana Mutt and the NTM Girls' school.

Organisations hold protest in Mysuru

The single bench headed by Justice Krishna S. Dixith issued emergent notices to the Principal Secretary of the primary and secondary education department and the president of Ramakrishna Ashram.

The counsel for the petitioner, Anilkumar, submitted that the state government had allotted the land to the ashram after coming under pressure. "We don't have objections to building a Swami Vivekananda memorial, but for that purpose, the historical Eshwar temple and Mutt can't be destroyed," he argued.

The counsel submitted that the court should direct the government to maintain the status quo and issue a stay order immediately.

The state government had allotted the land to the ashram on January 9, 2013, as part of the grand plans to make the places where Swami Vivekananda stayed during his tour as memorials on his centenary celebrations.

Various organisations are protesting in Mysuru, opposing the granting of the land of a girl's school and a local religious centre in the heart of the city to the Ramkrishna Ashram.