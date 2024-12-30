Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Monday announced that the case regarding the suicide of a contractor following alleged threats to his life and extortion by an aide of Minister for RDPR, IT and BT, Priyank Kharge, has been handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru Home Minister G. Parameshwara said, "There is no need for Minister Priyank Kharge to resign. Unnecessarily, his name is being brought up, and demands for his resignation are being made."

He further stated that making unnecessary accusations against ministers is not appropriate.

According to department officials, Minister Priyank Kharge's name is not mentioned in the suicide note.

He said that attempts were being made to tarnish the government's image by dragging the minister's name into the matter.

"To ensure the truth comes out, the case has been handed over to the CID after discussions with the Chief Minister," he declared.

Home Minister Parameshwara further clarified that any action would be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

Responding to the BJP's demand to hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Parameshwara said, "Not all cases can be handed over to the CBI. The CID is competent enough. Haven't we received investigation reports from the CID in several cases? We won't consider everything the BJP says.

"If they give constructive suggestions or advice, we will consider it. But if they unnecessarily politicise everything, we won't entertain it."

Regarding allegations against Minister for Women and Child Welfare Laxmi Hebbalkar, against whom BJP MLC C.T. Ravi reportedly used derogatory language, he said, "The truth about this case must also come out. The CID has begun its work in this regard."

The minister also urged the public to celebrate the New Year responsibly and safely.

"I have held meetings with senior officials and instructed them to take necessary precautionary measures. Adequate arrangements have been made to ensure the celebrations do not cause inconvenience to anyone. I request the public to celebrate the New Year peacefully," he appealed.

Sachin, a 26-year-old contractor on Thursday committed suicide in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district following alleged threats to his life and extortion by an aide of Priyank Kharge.

The deceased contractor has left a seven-page suicide note and alleged that the aide and Kalaburagi City Corporation's former member Raju Kapanuru's atrocities led him to take the extreme step.

Opposition leader in the Karnataka Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, accused Kalaburagi district in-charge minister Priyank Kharge of abusing his power and demanded his resignation and arrest in connection with the suicide of the contractor.

He further alleged that the Kharge family is running a republic in their native Kalaburagi.

(With inputs from IANS)