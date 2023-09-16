The Karnataka government's State Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) has cleared 91 industrial investment proposals worth Rs 7,659.52 crore with an employment generation potential of 18,146, an official statement said on Saturday.

The SLSWCC committee headed by state Minister M.B. Patil, approved 26 projects involving more than Rs 50 crore investment, totalling Rs 5,750.73 crore. These hold the potential to create 13,742 jobs.

Some of the top investors include Maruti Suzuki India, Aequs Consumer, South West Mining and Tata Semiconductor, and Krypton (India) Solutions Private Ltd among others.

Of the total 91 proposals, about 57 investment projects are between Rs 15 crore to Rs 50 crore totalling Rs 1,144.94 crore, promising employment generation potential of 4,404 within Karnataka.

Eight projects with an additional investment of Rs 763.85 crore were also approved by the committee.

(With inputs from IANS)