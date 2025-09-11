K'taka Ganesh Visarjan violence: Jail not new for me, says BJP MLC Ravi on FIR

Responding to the filing of an FIR for an alleged provocative speech in the backdrop of Ganesh Visarjan violence, BJP MLC C.T. Ravi on Thursday stated that FIRs, arrests, and jail are not new to him.

"I have come to politics for Hindus and the nation. I will face a hundred such FIRs," he underlined.

Speaking to the media in Chikkamagaluru on Thursday, Ravi, who is also a former BJP national general secretary, said, "An FIR is not new to me. When I was 14 years old, the first FIR was lodged against me, and at that time, I was a minor. Hence, police cases and FIRs are not new to me. I can't stay away from conveying the truth. What I said in Maddur was that if there is an action, there will be a reaction from us. There is a limit to our patience. I remain committed to my statements."

"If you pelt stones at our Ganesh procession, throw petrol bombs, and raise 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans, it is not the time to tolerate all of that. The people in Maddur came onto the streets to show that their patience has run out," Ravi stated.

"Our legal team will handle the case legally. I don't have any fear. Arrest and jail are not new to me. Struggle is not new to me. I came up through struggles. I want to convey to those who have lodged the police case against me that you have taken a suo motu case. The police are supposed to enforce the law. Don't you have a responsibility?" Ravi questioned.

He further pointed out, "From 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., there is no provision to use loudspeakers. Let it begin from Maddur. If someone is using loudspeakers early in the morning before 6 a.m., lodge an FIR and show that you are impartial. The police should show that they are following the verdict of the court and are committed to the law."

"The police file FIRs against me just because I warn about the consequences of their actions. I don't have any fear. I have come to politics for the sake of Hindus and the nation. You can lodge a hundred FIRs --I will face them," Ravi added.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, reacting to the development, stated that the police will initiate action on legal grounds. Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar said, "I don't know about his speech. However, his words, conduct, and language reflect his culture. People also know him well."

Home Minister G. Parameshwara stated, "The FIR has been lodged for a provocative speech. The police will initiate suitable action in the case."

Earlier, BJP MLA C.T. Ravi stirred controversy while addressing a gathering at the Ganesh immersion event in Maddur on Wednesday, saying, "We didn't spare Tipu Sultan and his father Hyder Ali, and you are nothing. The blood of Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda (freedom fighters) flows in us. If you challenge us, we will break you. We will ensure your heads are off your bodies."

He further made a controversial statement: "If you love Pakistan, you can take your luggage and leave. We have the capacity to bury those who pelt stones. Islam took birth 1,600 years ago, but Hinduism has existed for tens of thousands of years. Four- and six-year-old kids are spitting on the Ganesh procession. Imagine how the seeds of poison are being sown in their minds."

C.T. Ravi also stated, "Even when they are just 5 per cent, they are already spreading their influence. If they reach 50 per cent, how will our children and grandchildren be able to live? They will break society apart."

It can be recalled that on Sunday night, an incident of stone pelting was reported in Maddur during the Ganesh Visarjan procession. Six people, including children, were injured. The investigation revealed that the stone pelting originated from a mosque and was a preplanned act. The police have arrested 22 persons and are hunting for seven more accused.

