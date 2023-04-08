Seven people, including a JD(S) candidate, have been named in an FIR for getting into an argument with the city Police Commissioner over removal of street vendors before the festival of Ramzan, sources reported on Saturday.

According to police sources, the complaint has been filed against Nasir Hussain Ustad, the JD(S) candidate for Kalaburgi North constituency, and his associates in the Roja police station of Kalaburgi.

Nasir has been named as the prime accused in the case, while Afzal Mohammad, Shafi Patel, Muddassir, Ghouse Bhagavan, Majhar Latore, Talah, and Sohail are co-accused in the case.

The argument reportedly occurred when the police were clearing street vendors near the Muslim Chowk on Wednesday, following complaints of traffic congestion in the area. Nasir joined the vendors in resisting the police action and questioned the move ahead of Ramzan.

After the argument, he organized a protest condemning the police action. The Roja police station inspector, Mahantesha Basapura, filed a complaint against the group, and the police have registered a case under IPC Sections 143, 147, 283, and 149.

Nasir argued that the shops would be removed after the festival of Ramzan and requested that the police not disturb the vendors during that period.

(With inputs from IANS)