K'taka: Exorbitant interest on Rs 1.5 L loan, brutal harassment drive family of 5 to suicide

Preliminary investigations have revealed that exorbitant interest rates and harassment led to the incident of five of a family committing suicide in Tumakuru district of Karnataka, police said on Monday.

The incident came to light on Sunday night in Tumakuru city and the police have taken five accused persons into custody and are investigating them.

Shockingly, the probe revealed that the family owed the accused Rs 1.5 lakh. The bodies of Kebab seller Gareeb Saab (36), his wife Sumaiyya (32), daughter Hajira (14), sons Mohammad Shabhan (10) and Mohammad Muneer (8) were found hanging at their residence in Sadashivanagar locality of Tumakuru city.

Gareeb Saab had left a two-page death note and also made a video 5.22 minutes before ending his life. In the video, he explained how the man and his family members residing in the ground floor of the same building tortured his family and led them to take the extreme step.

He had made a special request to the Home Minister Dr G. Parameshwara to punish the accused. Parameshwara hails from Tumakuru district.

Gareeb Saab had stated in the video before death that, one Kalandar residing in the ground floor is a demon and tortured his wife and children and beat them up. Kalandar also used vulgar language.

"My wife and children are afraid that if I die, they will not be spared. My wife and children are also committing suicide with me," he stated in the video. Tilak Park police have registered a case in this regard and are investigating the case.

(With inputs from IANS)