While giving a reply on Twitter to a user who highlighted the nuisance created by seized vehicles that are altered and released, the Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood, IPS, stated that releasing seized vehicles is a menace and asked the city police (traffic) to look into the matter.

He was replying to a Twitter user who stated that, "Why allow unauthorised and unregistered Mechanic Shops, Car Washing centres, Vehicle Repair and Two Wheeler service centers? They use government resources, don't pay taxes and pose a threat to society by misuse of Abandoned Vehicles."

In his reply, the DGP of Karnataka wrote that, "I agree. @jointcptraffic. Please act accordingly to eradicate this menace."

To this a user wrote that, "Never release the seized vehicles. Also, initiate action against unauthorized mechanics who make alterations to the vehicles used by those engaged in wheeling."

"Actually you should bring a rule banning any modifications in these bikes and cars. The vehicles become so noisy, riders create ruckus and absolute negligence on the roads just because their vehicle sounds differently. And, these are the people who are involved in all activities," said another user.

People also stated that strict action should be initiated against those who tamper with the silencer to increase the noise.

Few years back, the city police had followed a multi-pronged strategy to tackle the problem. To start with, the police started going after mechanics that were into altering bikes.

Through a giant TV wall that was placed at the Traffic Management Centre on Infantry Road in the city, minor riders and speedsters were also nabbed by the police.

The police that time, had over a few months, booked at least 96 mechanics under various provisions of the Indian Motor Vehicle Act on abetment charges.

While altering the vehicle, mechanics fiddle with the torque of the vehicle, the silencer that increases the performance of the engine and creates a distinct sound, which attracts everyone's attention on the road.

When the police did this, there were many mechanics who had shut down their garages or shops or had relocated due to the fear of being tracked by the police.