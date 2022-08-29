A Karnataka Police inspector was suspended for misbehaving with a female hotel receptionist in Bengaluru, police said on Monday.

Gopalakrishna Gowda, the Police Inspector is attached to the K.P. Agrahara police station. According to police, the inspector went to a hotel in Jeevan Bhima Nagar recently and asked for a room for rent.

The inspector, who was in an inebriated state, abused the female receptionist and created a ruckus. The hotel staff sent the inspector out.

Later, the manager of the hotel complained to DCP East, Bheemashankar Guled. The manager provided CCTV footage and the videos taken on mobile.

Jeevan Bhima Nagar police then lodged a miscellaneous complaint. DCP Guled conducted an inquiry and filed a report to the Additional Commissioner Subramanyeshwara Rao implicating the inspector.

Following the report, the accused inspector had been suspended and further investigation is on.