Rajasthan government on Monday announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased who died in a stampede at Khatushyam temple in Sikar district.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has ordered an inquiry into the incident. Divisional Commissioner Vikas Sitaram Bhale will investigate the entire matter.

According to sources, police personnel were not deployed to control the huge crowd on 'Ekadashi'. SP Kunwar Rashtradeep has suspended Khatu SHO Riya Chaudhary for the negligence.

Three women died and four others sustained serious injuries when a stampede broke out at Khatushyam temple in Sikar, Rajasthan on Monday morning.

The accident took place at 5 a.m., when the crowd of devotees had increased significantly for darshan on the occasion of 'Ekadashi'.

It is being said that around one lakh people were present outside the gate at that time. Devotees were in line since Sunday night and as soon as the doors of the temple opened in the morning, the crowd went berserk, resulting in the stampede.

Meanwhile, as the investigation is underway, the district administration has refused to treat the accident as a stampede. Sikar Collector Avichal Chaturvedi said that the accident was reported due to the pressure of the crowd while opening the gate of the entrance.