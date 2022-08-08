What could have been an ordinary fight between any two neighbours, turned into an ugly drama with lot of politics riding on it. A day after politician Shrikant Tyagi was filmed on camera abusing and pushing a woman resident at Grand Omaxe in Noida's Sector 93B, a lot more ruckus ensued.

While the residents of the building came out in large numbers protesting against lack of police action on the politician, Tyagi's supporters also turned up at the housing complex shouting slogans and asking for the address of the woman.

On Monday, the infamous JCB bulldozers appeared at the site with residents of the housing complex cheering bulldozer action on the encroachment by Tyagi. The accused Shrikant Tyagi claims to be a member of the BJP's Kisan Morcha and has also posted several photos of himself with senior BJP leaders, apart from other things in his defence, but the BJP denies any association with him.

Shrikant Tyagi continues to be on the run, while the police has detained his supporters. In what is being seen as an image control measure, Noida MP and BJP leader Mahesh Sharma told the media at a press conference that he questioned the police on how could 15 men enter a residential complex and threaten the woman. Earlier, Noida District Magistrate Suhas LY and Noida Police chief also visited the residential complex to take stock of the situation.

Meanwhile, in yet another video gone viral, the woman can be seen sharing her side of the story explaining what led to the ugly fight in the first place. "He has been encroaching the society's space by planting his big and small plants. I told him remove his plants, which he did not do and when I removed his plants, he abused and assaulted me. He said if I even touched his plants, he would touch me in an inappropriate manner. He used foul language against my husband and my kids as well."

Social media joins

"Is this unconstitutional drama supposed to be justice?" said a user who thought the use of bulldozer to settle any scores, whether right or wrong, by the government must stop. The Noida Administration came under the scanner, with several pointing out whether it was sleeping till now when it came to illegal constructions and encroachment.

Many called for a severe and punitive action against Tyagi but through legal course of action. "The one who needs to be arrested and punished is at large and the government here is settling scores by again misusing JCB bulldozers," opined another user.