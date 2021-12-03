Karnataka Congress chief D.K. Shivakumar has shot off letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai opposing the proposed shifting of Indian Human Space Flight Programme of ISRO from Bengaluru to Gujarat. He also raised questions on ISRO being privatised.

Registering strong protest towards the decision, DK Shivakumar said that the Kannadigas are severely hurt and shocked to know that there are plans to shift this prestigious programme to Gujarat. If it happens, the Kannadigas will feel that the federal government is ignoring, betraying and giving scant respect to the feelings of local people, he said.

He demanded that the proposal of shifting the programme from Karnataka to Gujarat be dropped.

Typo changes ISRO to IRSO

DK Shivakumar took to streets along with National Students' Union of India (NSUI) members on Wednesday as they protested outside the ISRO office at Sanjaynagar in Bengaluru. Photos from the protest show students holding placards and shouting slogans. But someone who printed out the posters made a silly typo.

The NSUI members can be seen holding posters, which read: "Stop shifting IRSO from Bangalore to Gujarat", "stop privatisation" and "NSUI are against ISRO to Gujarat." Of all the posters, the one with IRSO instead of ISRO has grabbed many eyeballs.

While many media organisations shared the same lead image, someone at Shivakumar's office seems to have spotted the error a tad late. Instead of sharing the photo as is, the IRSO was erased from the poster and cropped to hide the typo.

Reacting to the rumours of privatisation of ISRO, CM Bommai said "It is not a company, it's an institution, there is no question of privatisation."