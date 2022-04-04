Emphasising that Karnataka does not underestimate the uniqueness of neighbouring states, C.N. Ashwathnarayan, the Minister for Information Technology, Biotechnology and Science and Technology, said the state believes in competing globally.

Reacting to media persons' query over tweets of Telangana Minister K.T. Rama Rao welcoming startups in Bengaluru to shift to his state, Ashwathnarayan told, "We are all Indians first. We are not intolerant of the progress of our neighbouring states."

"In India, every state has its own uniqueness. We firmly believe in entire India growing as one country. The Telangana Minister had tweeted after a few startup Bengaluru-based entrepreneurs had expressed dissatisfaction about the bad condition of roads in Bengaluru," he added.

"Karnataka is currently known world over as a city of startups, innovation, science and technology. The city has not earned this fame overnight," the Minister said.

"It has its own legacy which dates back to regime of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar who set the foundation for establishing IISc in the city. Later, great scientific visionaries like Sir C.V.Raman, CNR Rao, Rajaramanna have contributed a lot for the scientific and technological development. Considering all this, it is very much evident that Bengaluru's fame is not dependent only on its roads," Ashwathnarayan added.

"I do not say the system is completely fool-proofed. Yes there may be some loopholes. But the governments at the Centre and state are making all efforts to make the system more accountable than ever," he said.

Corruption-free governance

Asked over Karnataka State Contractor's Association President D. Kempanna's statement regarding the practice of 40 per cent commission in government-funded projects, the Minister added, "This is nothing but a politicised statement. The Congress party is the root cause for this menace and asked why he had not talked about this till now?"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking steps to make the system corruption-free and bring in transparency.

In order to achieve this he has been digitalising various processes, striving to make the system accountable and has been focusing on qualitative reformation at all stages, including education, by effectively making use of technology and innovations, he said.

Earlier, addressing the gathering at the release of biography of freedom fighter H. Nagabhushana Rao, he expressed confidence that strong foundation that is being laid now would enable India become 'Vishwaguru' (world power) in next 25 years.

(With inputs from IANS)