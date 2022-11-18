Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai's Personal Assistant was honey-trapped and confidential documents were extracted from him, police sources said on Friday.

Nataraja Sharma, president of Janma Bhoomi Foundation, a registered public organisation that has exposed scams, lodged a case in this regard with the Vidhana Soudha police station here.

The complainant alleged that a well-organised honey-trap gang is operating in the Legislative Assembly.

A D-group woman employee working in Vidhan Soudha honey-trapped Bommai's PA Harish. The gang members recorded their videos, blackmailed Harish and extracted confidential documents pertaining to the administration of the government, police sources added.

The complainant alleged that documents signed by the Chief Minister have been given to opposition leaders.

Land worth crores of rupees was purchased by Harish in the name of the accused woman near Kanakapura Road near Bengaluru, police sources added.

Earlier also, the gang had honey-trapped many politicians and bureaucrats, the complainant alleged.

(With inputs from IANS)