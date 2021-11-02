The ruling BJP has registered a thumping victory in the Sindagi Assembly seat in Karnataka's Vijayanagar district on Tuesday. Ramesh Bhoosanur, the BJP candidate has defeated the nearest rival Congress candidate by a whopping margin of 31,185 votes.

The Congress candidate Ashok Mane manage to get 62,292 votes, while JD(S) candidate Nazia Angadi received only 4,321 votes.

Bhoosanur explained the good work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and incumbent Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had enabled his victory.

DK Shivakumar, President of the state Congress said that in the last Assembly elections, the party had polled around 30,000 votes and came in third position.

This time the party has managed to get 62,292 votes and secure second place.

"We are satisfied with the performance. By next elections, Congress will make a stronger come back," he said.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah said: "We had expected a tough fight in Sindagi constituency. Our expectation could not materialise and we have lost by a huge margin. The Congress party which was in third position now it has managed to come to the second position.

"But, defeat is a defeat. We will discuss it in the platform of party. I camped there for 3 to 4 days. The response from the people was good."

Congress leads in CM's home district

In Karnataka, the Congress has taken the lead in Hanagal, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's home district.

In Hanagal, Srinivas Mane, the Congress candidate secured 87,113 votes against his nearest rival BJP's Shivaraj Sajjanar who got 79,513 votes. JD(S) candidate Niyaz Sheik got 921 votes. Srinivas Mane, sitting Congress MLC has claimed he worked hard for the people during the Covid crisis and also during floods. This seems to have worked in his favour, sources said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai reacted that Hanagal has been always a tough turf for BJP and winning margins have always been thin. "We still believe that BJP is going to win the Hanagal constituency," he stated.

The BJP has denied a ticket to the powerful family of late Minister C.M. Udasi, who represented the constituency.

The result of this constituency is crucial for Chief Minister Bommai as it is his hometown.

(With agency inputs)