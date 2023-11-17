The BJP high command is all set to appoint Leaders of the Opposition (LoPs) for both houses of Karnataka legislature on Friday evening.

According to party sources, the Legislature Party (LP) meeting in this regard will be held at the ITC Gardenia hotel here in the presence of two observers from New Delhi.

The BJP recently appointed MLA B.Y. Vijayendra, the son of former chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa, as the state President.

All eyes are set on LoP post in the state Legislative Assembly.

Sources explain that the party leadership is inclined to give the post to a leader belonging to the Vokkaliga or backward community.

Since the post of state president has gone to the Lingayat community, it is natural for the party to accommodate the Vokkaliga community for the post of the LoP in the Assembly.

However, following the alliance with JD(S), the party might look for faces in the backward communities.

BJP MLA and former minister V. Sunil Kumar, a staunch supporter of Hindutva ideology and a young leader and blue-eyed boy of the Sangh Parivar, stands a better chance, say the sources.

Sunil Kumar hails from a backward community. The chances of R. Ashoka, former DyCM and senior leader of the BJP, are also bright.

Ashoka maintains a good relationship with the former PM H.D. Deve Gowda's family and hails from the Vokkaliga community.

Although BJP MLAs Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, Arvind Bellad, and former minister V. Somanna have staked their claim for the post, as they belong to the Lingayat community, the chances of their selection are less, as the State President post has been given to Vijayendra, hailing from the community.

After joining hands with JD (S) and appointing Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra as the State President, the BJP is looking forward to taking on the ruling Congress party in the winter session.

(With inputs from IANS)