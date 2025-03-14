K'taka BJP demands action against spurious drugs sold in markets, raises concern over medicine shortage

The Karnataka BJP, on Thursday, urged the Congress-led government to take action against the sale of spurious and counterfeit drugs in pharmacies and the open market across the state.

Former Deputy Chief Minister and BJP MLA C.N. Ashwath Narayan raised the issue in the Assembly during the question-and-answer session, demanding immediate intervention.

Ashwath Narayan said, "There is a large network of spurious and counterfeit drugs operating in the state. Although there are 114 sanctioned posts for drug controllers, only eight officers are currently on duty. With 27,000 to 30,000 drug manufacturing companies operating, vacant posts must be filled to effectively monitor and curb the sale of fake medicines."

"This is a serious issue. The Minister has admitted that counterfeit medicines are being sold. These fake and substandard drugs are available both in medical stores and the open market, indicating the existence of a well-organised network," he added.

He also emphasised that these fake drugs are sold in pharmacies and the open market.

"Imagine the gravity of this situation. It is alarming. The drug efficiency level of medicines available in government hospitals is not even 10 to 20 per cent. Moreover, there are no district-level laboratories to check the quality and efficacy of drugs," he said.

The sale of spurious and counterfeit drugs falls under IPC Section 320, which deals with grievous injury.

"The question is, how many offenders have actually been punished?" BJP leader Ashwath Narayan asked.

Regarding the availability of medicines, he pointed out a severe shortage in state-run hospitals.

"The Karnataka State Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (KSMSCL) is mandated to ensure the availability of 732 essential, most essential, and very essential medicines. However, the Health Minister claims that only 475 drugs are available, and the actual number of medicines in storage facilities is 344."

"However, according to my information, only 231 medicines are actually in stock. No tenders have been invited for drug procurement in the last four years," Ashwath Narayan alleged.

Under the National Health Mission, Rs 157 crore was allocated for procuring free medicines in 2024-25, but by December, only Rs 5.50 crore had been utilised -- just 3.3 per cent of the allocated funds, the BJP leader said.

"Meanwhile, hospitals do not have the authority to procure medicines from other sources. I am stating the ground reality," Ashwath Narayan added.

Responding to the concerns, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao acknowledged the seriousness of the issue.

"This is a valid and important question. Fake medicines are categorised into four types -- mislabelling, printing fake manufacturer names, spurious drugs, and substandard quality medicines. We are actively working to track and eliminate these. Samples are being collected for testing, and action is being taken. We have also written to the Central government. Many manufacturing facilities lack proper standards, and most of them are located in North India."

"We are working on this. The number of monitoring officers is low because the matter of recruitment is pending in the Supreme Court. Four hearings have already taken place. Currently, we have 67 drug inspectors. Additional Drug Controllers have been deputed for inspections. We have suspended licenses of 87 pharmacies, and three have been shut down. Action is being taken against the sale of counterfeit drugs," Minister Gundu Rao said.

"I need everyone's cooperation to tackle this menace. Let's work together."

On the issue of medicine shortages, Minister Gundu Rao said, "Medicines must be available in hospitals. What is the use of hospitals if essential drugs are unavailable? There are technical challenges in procurement. If medicines are required in smaller quantities, pharmaceutical companies do not participate in tenders due to the low order value. Of the 732 essential medicines, only 344 are currently available. For those not in stock, hospitals have been given permission to procure them locally."

"Ensuring the availability of medicines is our responsibility. This year, we have added several new medicines to the essential list, increasing the total to 1,032. Tenders will be floated for their procurement, and the process is underway. Occasionally, there may be stock shortages, but medicines are distributed from other districts as needed," he added.

Leader of the Opposition and BJP leader, R. Ashoka, also commented on the issue.

"This is an important question. We appreciate Minister Gundu Rao's efforts. There are thousands of drug manufacturing companies around Bengaluru, and counterfeit drugs are rampant. Do not wait for the Supreme Court's decision on appointing monitoring officers -- hire them on contract," BJP leader Ashoka said.

However, Minister Gundu Rao responded that monitoring officers could not be appointed on contract as they are accountable to the courts.

(With inputs from IANS)