Karnataka BJP on Friday claimed that the list of candidates for the post of Chief Minister is growing within Congress.

"The list of Chief Minister post aspirants is growing and D.K. Shivakumar is the frontrunner in the race," Karnataka BJP chief B.Y. Vijayendra.

He added that the time has come for the state's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to resign.

"Shivakumar performed prayers and rituals a day before the Chief Minister inaugurated the ambitious Ettinahole project. This indicates that the position of Siddaramaiah is not strong," Vijayendra told media persons in Bengaluru.

He said that the BJP understands the precarious situation of the Chief Minister and other ministers, adding, that the time has come for Siddaramaiah.

"Congress is finding it difficult to accept the change," Vijayendra stated.

He said that the BJP is not afraid of the government's "threats", "intimidation tactics", and "conspiracies". "Our party is prepared to answer all the false allegations," he said.

The BJP has been protesting against the state government for the past few days in the state, highlighting alleged cases like the Welfare Development Corporation case and the MUDA case.

On the Etiinahole project, Vijayendra said that the project is intended to supply water to regions like Chikkaballapur, Kolar, and Tumkuru for several decades.

"The initial estimated project cost was around Rs 8,500 crore, which has now escalated to Rs 20,000-22,500 crore. While it is a matter of joy that the project has been launched, there is a lingering question among people about whether its original purpose will be fulfilled," he said.

(With inputs from IANS)