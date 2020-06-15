Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation will resume operations to Andhra Pradesh in a phased manner with effect from June 17.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), which had stopped inter-State services on March 22, has gradually started resuming services to some of the neighbouring States.

According to the latest press statement released by KSRTC, in phase 1 services will be operated on below-mentioned routes:

Previously, the Karnataka government resumed its public transport services when the nation entered into the fourth phase of the lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) along with the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses resumed its services with fewer than 30 passengers under strict restrictions and precautions.