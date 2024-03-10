Krystyna Pyszkova is the new Miss World. The 24-year old contendor from Czech Republic has clinched the coveted crown of 71st Miss World. The grand event was organised in Mumbai where Karan Johar was the co-host. The beauty pageant made its comeback to India after 28 years as the last time the event was held in Bengaluru was back in 1996.

Who is Krystyna?

Karolina Bielawska of Poland, Miss World 2023, crowned Krystyna Pyszkova as the Miss World 2024. Yasmina Zaytoun of Lebanon, Ache Abrahams of Trinidad and Tobago, and Lesego Chombo of Botswana were the runners up. India's Sini Shetty failed to make it to the top five and was voted out at the eighth spot.

Krystyna Pyszkova, apart from being a model, is also pursuing dual degrees in Law and Business Administration. She is also the founder of the Krystyna Pyszko Foundation, which aims at empowering communities through outreach. She was also a key player in the establishment of an English school for underprivileged children in Tanzania. Pyszkova has also worked towards providing education to the mentally disabled, and children who come from humble backgrounds.

Judging panel

Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Sajid Nadiadwala, Harbhajan Singh, Rajat Sharma, Amruta Fadnavis, Vineet Jain and three former Miss Worlds were the judges for the coveted event.

The winning answer

For the final rounds, the top four contestants were asked to pitch why they should be crowned as Miss World to the "Sharks". This is what Krystyna said that touched hearts and made her lift the coveted title.

"Imagine that you are a child and you have your dreams and your hopes. But as you grow older, your dreams are going further and further away. Now imagine that you are a parent and your child needs to go through the same situation, having a dream. But while growing up, the dream is going further and further," reports quoted her saying.

"And that's because the children don't get the proper education to fulfill the dream career. As of 2024, it's still a fact that 250 million children are out of the school worldwide. And that's why my lifelong mission is providing quality education to unprivileged children. I believe that education is a fundamental right every child deserves. And I'm here to advocate for those children," she further said.