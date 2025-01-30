'Krushna- Kashmera haven't apologised to me, so how can I forgive?': Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja opens up about family feud and Reunion

Relationships are fragile and must be handled with utmost care. Whether celebrities or commoners, personal issues are inevitable. One of the most discussed and long-standing feuds in Bollywood has been between comedian-actor Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, and star couple Govinda-Sunita Ahuja.

It has been over five years since the once-close mama-bhanja (uncle-nephew) relationship between Govinda and Krushna Abhishek turned sour. However, the two recently ended their long-running feud on The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Following their reconciliation, Govinda also appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show, which is streaming on Netflix India.

Last year, when Govinda accidentally shot himself, Krushna rushed to the hospital to support him.

Govinda's wife Sunita says Krushna Abhishek And Kashmera Shah Have Not Apologised To Her

Recently, Sunita Ahuja addressed the ongoing discussions about their family discord. In an interview with HT City, when asked if she had forgiven Krushna, she responded, "Mera Krushna se kuch bhi (naarazgi) nahi hai. Maine abhi tak usse baat nahi ki hai. Jab Govinda ko goli lagi thi, woh ghar aaya tha par main 9.30 pm so jaati hoon aur woh raat ko 10 baje aaya. Toh hum nahi mile (I have no grievance with Krushna. I haven't spoken to him yet. When Govinda was shot, he came home, but I went to bed at 9:30 PM, and he arrived at 10 PM. So, we didn't meet.)"

She went on to say that while she has a soft spot for Krushna, whom she helped raise, there is still unresolved tension. "I have brought him up since his childhood so how long will one stay angry? But I haven't met him yet. And as for forgiveness, galti usne nahi kiya tha. And dono (Krushna and Kashmera) ne apologise nahi kiya, so how can I forgive? Krushna apologised to Govinda on Kapil's (Sharma) show but not to me. Kashmera came the first day to visit Govinda in the hospital but once I came, I didn't see her around so we never met."

Govinda took offence at jokes Krushna made about him on The Kapil Sharma Show. This escalated when Sunita Ahuja distanced herself from Krushna and Kashmera, leading to public accusations from both sides. Krushna once alleged that Govinda did not visit his children in the hospital, while Govinda called him a liar.

While Govinda attended Krushna's sister and niece Arti Singh's wedding, Sunita chose to stay away. However, when Govinda sustained a bullet injury, Krushna visited him in the hospital, and the two later reunited on The Kapil Sharma Show.

On her birthday, Kashmera Shah shared a video clip from the show, where Krushna danced with Govinda to the song Filmon Ke Saare Hero. The video ended with Krushna touching Govinda's feet for blessings, followed by a warm hug.

In the clip, Krushna even jokingly referred to Govinda as 'Mama Number 1', to which Govinda responded playfully, asking if Krushna was trying to butter him up,