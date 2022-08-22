'The Kapil Sharma Show' is all set to return to Indian television with its new season after going off-air in June 2022 as the team went on an international tour for live shows. The new team is preparing for its comeback in a new avatar with a new set of celebrities. However, there are reports that actor Krushna Abhishek, who has been part of Kapil's team of artists for quite some time now, won't be a part of the new show anymore.

'Krushna Abhishek won't be a part of the upcoming season'

A source close to Pinkvilla said, "The new season of The Kapil Sharma Show will be seen in a completely new avatar with the makers making a few changes to it. So while you will see a few new artists join the TKSS team this time, Krushna Abhishek won't be a part of the upcoming season. Meanwhile, the channel is soon expected to make an official announcement of the show's premiere date."

According to Pinkvilla, Krushna Abhishek has also confirmed the news that he is no longer a part of the upcoming season of the show. He told the publication, "Not doing it. Agreement issues." The actor had joined the TKSS team after previous Sunil Grover left the show and since then Krushna has successfully managed to make his place in the hearts of the viewers. However, there is no official confirmation from the channel or the production house yet.

Kapil Sharma's new look

Recently, Kapil Sharma took to his social media handle to share his new look where the comedian-turned-actor can be seen looking extremely stylish in his new avatar for the promo shoot of the show. The actor also gave his new look credit to his wife Ginni Chatrath who has styled him. Kapil Sharma captioned the picture, "New season, new look #tkss #comingsoon ."

The new season of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' is expected to be on air from September with Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, Sumona Chakravarti, and Bharti Singh.