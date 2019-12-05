Filmmaker turned film critic KRK aka Kamaal R Khan has urged Colors TV to eliminate Sidharth Shukla from Bigg Boss 13, while Vindu Dara Singh and Dolly D Bindra defended his attack on his co-inmate Asim Riaz.

Fight between Sidharth Shukla & Asim Riaz

This week's captaincy task witnessed a heated argument and physical fight between Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. During this task, Sid pushed Asim several times and hurt his shoulder, chest and fingers. This scene has fueled a war of words among their fans, who are busy defending their favourite contestants.

Asim Riaz's fans alleged that the makers of Bigg Boss 13 are biased and they should eliminate Sidharth Shukla for his violence against their favourite housemate. They started trending hashtags like #EvictSiddharthShukla and #WeStandWithAsim to put pressure on the producers of the show. Joining these fans' protest was none other than KRK, who was one of Bigg Boss 13 and evicted for causing violence.

KRK calls Sidharth Shukla biggest Gunda

KRK condemned the Bigg Boss 13 makers' bias. He tweeted, "I was evicted just for throwing a bottle by same #BiggBoss13 Who is not evicting #SidharthShukla for hitting #Asim twice. #AaaThoo on biased producers @ColorsTV #EvictSidharthShukla I was the biggest Gunda in #BiggBoss3 house and #SidhartShukla is the biggest Gunda in #BiggBoss13 house. Same to same. Lol! Love you Sid. So #EvictSiddharthShukla also!"

Dolly Bindra sides with Sidharth Shukla

On the other hand, Dolly D Bindra, who was a contestant on Bigg Boss 4, has taken the side of Sidharth Shukla. She tweeted, "Everyone falling sick everytime its getting interesting Just do it you are you people provoking, target, thier only focus is #SidharthShukla #KeepGoingSidharthShukla @BiggBoss."

Talking about Sidharth Shukla's fans, film critic Sumit Kadel tweeted, "Supporters of Shukla ji defend his violence against #Asim the same way rapists & their supporters defends rape by blaming women wearing short clothes.. Contemptible & dastardly encouragement to violence by the makers of @BiggBoss @ColorsTV #BiggBoss13 . #EvictSidharthShukla."

Dolly D Bindra retweeted his post and objected his comparison. She wrote, "Pl dont drag your misconceptions from real life to a game show 1 is a travesty the other is entertainment rape,is not something that can be compared to a game show I assumed in your family and friends have never been raped #PriyankaReddy #PriyankaReddyMurderCase."

Dolly D Bindra also said that there is no problem in viewers supporting their favourite contestant. The character artiste tweeted, "What is the problem let individuals support thier fav why question them insane #SiddharthShukla #KeepGoingSidShukla #KeepGoingSidharthShukla."

Vindu Dara Singh slams Asim Riaz

Vindu Dara Singh, who is the winner of Bigg Boss 3, is another celeb, who is batting for Sidharth Shukla. He not only supported Sid, but also slammed Asim for living under the shades of Sidharth. He tweeted, "#KeepGoingSidharthShukla #EvictHatemongerAsim BB 13 ka number one showman and the reason of it being a hit - Sidharth Shukla."

Vindu Dara Singh added, "#EvictHatemongerAsim The only reason why Azim is visible on BB is due to Sidharth Shukla. Nahin toh even Himanshi neh isseh ek hazaar baar bataya hai ki she loves her finance and only her fiancé! Day & Night Asim's daily duty is to poison others against @sidharth_shukla and plan a sabotage or fake a forcefull fight! #EvictHatemongerAsim @BiggBoss @EndemolShineIND @ColorsTV."

In a series of posts, Vindu Dara Singh wrote, "Cheaters always want loyalty but a loyal person never expects anything! He stands alone. #IAmWidSidShukla. To instigate and try to evict someone means you have already accepted defeat! No one can beat Sid and #IAmWidSidShukla like all of you! Apologies don't mean a thing when you keep pushing shoving and saying Sorry! This time #IAmWidSidShukla and hope he doesn't forgive and forget! We all know why it's trending because it's REAL #IAmWidSidShukla."