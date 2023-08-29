Aakhri Sach, based on Burari Killings, is finally here. The Disney+ Hotstar show has received thumbs up from the audience and critics for its portrayal of the complex and bizarre incident. Kriti Vij who has been part of projects such as Baked, What the Folks Love Travel Repeat, Illegal and Chalo Koi Baat Nahin among others, is a pivotal part of the series. Helmed by director Robbie Grewal, Kriti plays a girl in the family who is all set to get married. The show features Tamannaah Bhatia along with Abhishek Banerjee, Shivin Narang, and Rahul Bagga, among others.

International Business Times, India, got in touch with the actress to talk about her role, the complexity of it, the emotional toll and more.

Tell us a bit about your role in Aakhri Sach

So Aakhri Sach is a fictional story inspired by a real event which went down in history as one of the most bizarre and horrifying cases. The show follows the crime investigation that uncovers complex events and dynamics of a family. My role in the show is that of a girl called Anshika who is part of this family. She is someone who has a job at a company. She is an ambitious hard working girl. Along with that, she is also in the process of getting married to someone she has met through an arranged marriage set up. She eventually meets someone who she has begun to fall in love with and see a future with.

How challenging was the part for you?

Although it is a fictional character and it is a fictional story, it is still inspired by a real event which was quite disturbing to say the least. I was acutely aware of that. But playing complex characters like that of Anshika are immensely enjoyable and challenging. It's layered, unpredictable and complex. You have to get into the psche of the character to bring out authenticity.

Did the role take a toll on you emotionally and psychologically?

While I was researching and prepping for this project, I wanted to study stories and events that were similar to this particular case. Such cases are unimaginable and beyond anyone's understanding. But, at the same time, I didn't want to overindulge in it and wanted to keep my process fresh. So, I kept my emotional response to the story at bay.

How was it working with Tamannaah Bhatia, Abhishek Banerjee?

I think Tamannaah is extremely warm person and I think she has done an amazing job in the show. We unfortunately didn't have any scenes together but I met her very briefly on set once and she was lovely! Abhishek and I of course worked closely and he is so talented. There was a ton to learn from him.

Your upcoming projects.

There are some projects in the pipeline and I am extremely excited about those. I have Illegal season 3 coming out soon. We finished shooting for it recently.