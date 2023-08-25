It's the end of August and streaming platforms are churning out content at lightning speed. Some of the biggest International releases this week include Ahsoka, Shohorer Ushnotomo Din E, Ragnarok Season 3 and others. Let's take a detailed look at the Indian content in the OTT world.
Lakhan Leela Bhargava
When: August 21
Where: Jio Cinema
Language: Hindi
Cast: Ravie Dubey, Sanvikaa, Sonali Sachdeva, Mohit Chauhan
Plot: The story of an empathetic advocate in his fight for justice. We follow Lakhan on his journey to become a respected lawyer while facing prejudice for being the illegitimate child of the biggest lawyer in the city.
Aakhri Sach
When: August 25
Where: Disney+Hotstar
Language: Hindi
Cast: Tamannaah Bhatia, Abhishek Banerjee
Plot: A bone-chilling tale that unravels the most twisted ties of fate, trapped secrets of a family and terrifying horrors an investigator has ever seen.
Bajao
When: August 25
Where: Jio Cinema
Language: Hindi
Cast: Raftaar, Tanuj Virwani, Sahil Vaid
Plot: Set in the Punjabi pop music industry, the show follows 3 young filmmakers as they navigate the quirky world of entertainment to become the biggest creators of music videos.
Bro
When: August 25
Where: Netflix
Language: Telugu
Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej, Vennela Kishore, Priya Prakash Warrier
Plot: An overworked man who often fails to focus on his loved ones is given a chance to turn his life around when he meets Titan, the god of time.
Baby
When: August 25
Where: Aha
Language: Telugu
Cast: Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, Viraj Ashwin
Plot: A poignant story of childhood lovers whose bond is tested when college introduces new influences. Delve into a tapestry of love, trust, and heartbreak as one's choices take a fateful turn.
Kurukkan
When: August 25
Where: Manorama Max
Language: Malayalam
Cast: Vineeth Sreenivasan, Sreenivasan, Shine Tom Chacko
Plot: A self-deprecating police officer (Vineeth Sreenivasan) who is down on luck and hasn't had any career promotions tries to frame an innocent (Shine Tom Chacko) to gain fame, but it backfires on him.