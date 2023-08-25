It's the end of August and streaming platforms are churning out content at lightning speed. Some of the biggest International releases this week include Ahsoka, Shohorer Ushnotomo Din E, Ragnarok Season 3 and others. Let's take a detailed look at the Indian content in the OTT world.

Lakhan Leela Bhargava

When: August 21

Where: Jio Cinema

Language: Hindi

Cast: Ravie Dubey, Sanvikaa, Sonali Sachdeva, Mohit Chauhan

Plot: The story of an empathetic advocate in his fight for justice. We follow Lakhan on his journey to become a respected lawyer while facing prejudice for being the illegitimate child of the biggest lawyer in the city.

Aakhri Sach

When: August 25

Where: Disney+Hotstar

Language: Hindi

Cast: Tamannaah Bhatia, Abhishek Banerjee

Plot: A bone-chilling tale that unravels the most twisted ties of fate, trapped secrets of a family and terrifying horrors an investigator has ever seen.

Bajao

When: August 25

Where: Jio Cinema

Language: Hindi

Cast: Raftaar, Tanuj Virwani, Sahil Vaid

Plot: Set in the Punjabi pop music industry, the show follows 3 young filmmakers as they navigate the quirky world of entertainment to become the biggest creators of music videos.

Bro

When: August 25

Where: Netflix

Language: Telugu

Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej, Vennela Kishore, Priya Prakash Warrier

Plot: An overworked man who often fails to focus on his loved ones is given a chance to turn his life around when he meets Titan, the god of time.

Baby

When: August 25

Where: Aha

Language: Telugu

Cast: Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, Viraj Ashwin

Plot: A poignant story of childhood lovers whose bond is tested when college introduces new influences. Delve into a tapestry of love, trust, and heartbreak as one's choices take a fateful turn.

Kurukkan

When: August 25

Where: Manorama Max

Language: Malayalam

Cast: Vineeth Sreenivasan, Sreenivasan, Shine Tom Chacko

Plot: A self-deprecating police officer (Vineeth Sreenivasan) who is down on luck and hasn't had any career promotions tries to frame an innocent (Shine Tom Chacko) to gain fame, but it backfires on him.