Over the last couple of years, several celebrities have come up with their own businesses, while some have been very successful, others have not been quite as successful. Kriti Sanon came up with her business Hyphen, a pretty well-talked-about skincare brand known for its reasonable pricing. The actress's sister, Nupur Sanon, who is not a part of the entertainment industry, came up with her clothing brand called Label NOBO. When it first launched, there was a lot of hype around it, but it started to die down soon. However, the brand has become a conversation piece again after netizens started taking note of the pricing of outfits.

Nupur's brand NOBO, which stands for No Boundaries, was launched in 2024. Kriti, in support of her sister, has sported ensembles from the brand quite often. Other celebrities such as Sanjana Sanghi and Uorfi Javed have been spotted wearing outfits from the brand as well. Netizens, however, seem not to like the fact that the prices of the outfits are exorbitant.

NOBO received flak from netizens for showcasing outfits that are quite "basic" in terms of design. Internet users expressed their concern over the basic quality of the outfits and wondered about the factors leading to the outfits being priced at such high prices.

A discourse was started about it on Reddit, where screenshots of the prices were posted. Netizens in the comment section ridiculed the brand and the designs that the younger Sanon sister has come up with it.

The caption of the Reddit post read, "The ridiculous price points of Nupur Sanon's (Kriti's sister) clothing line called Label Nobo. Doesn't explain why such basic clothes are sold and such high price points. Is it money laundering of some sort ( scamming buyers)?"

A netizen commented, "I think her brand name is incomplete cause she clearly forgot to write Label NoboDY IS BUYING THIS OVERPRICED FAST FASHION SHIT FROM ME", another wrote, "I have been to Jaipur and jodhpur the past year and honestly, have found better patchwork jackets from local markets for less than 1500."

An internet user mentioned, "Lmaoooo that's ridiculous n so tacky" while another wrote, "These are the ugliest clothes I've ever seen, good lord."

A comment read, "What a lazy job and awful dresses, she's not interested in her own brand. Means she actually did close to no work for it, just hired other people, thats not how u do things."

There were also comments like, "Its kinda ugly and that price is crazy!!!!!!!!!" "There is a reason why only Katrina has been able to build a real profitable business. Its called understanding Indian customers" and "What the hell is that logo. Could've invested in good branding at least."

Nupur Sanon has not officially spoken about the recent hate that she and her brand are receiving. Kriti's brand is definitely much more successful, even after receiving mixed reviews; however, there have never been any complaints about how she has priced her products.