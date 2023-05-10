The trailer launch event of Kriti Sanon and Prabhas starrer Adipurush was every bit of a grand and gala event. Not just the audience, even critics seem to have been bowled over by the visual spectacle the film guarantees.

What makes the film even more worthy of watching is that after severe criticism, the makers promised to work extra hard on the special effects of the film. And the result is finally here!

All about the saree

For the trailer event, Kriti Sanon looked nothing less than a goddess in a gorgeous saree by designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. If you thought the saree looked outwordly, wait till you hear what all was used in making the saree. Describing the saree, the designer duo's page revealed that it had 24 carat gold print. Yes, you read that right. And not just that, the saree also had flowers made of copper and emeralds embellishments.

"It is about revival, it's about Sita, it's about being classic. The look was all about using pure fabrics because it's about the purity of Sita. Kriti embodied it to perfection! Kriti Sanon is a vision in a double-drape saree featuring a mix of off-white khadi saree with a zardozi border and a vintage Kerala cotton saree with 24-carat gold Khadi block print," the page mentioned.

"The combination of the two sarees with red highlights on the border and the intricate detailing of the mustard Farisha resham blouse with tamba tikki flowers and emeralds," it went on to add.