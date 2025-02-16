Kriti Sanon has left very little to the imagination about her relationship with rumoured beau Kabir Bahia. From Diwali to New Years, Kriti can be seen sharing mushy pictures with Kabir at every ocassion. From attending one another's family functions to taking exotic holidays together; the couple seems to be going strong.

Amid all this, there are reports of Kriti and Kabir planning their marriage. The two were spotted at Delhi airport recently and a Times Now report states that Kriti was in Delhi to meet Kabir's family members. The Mimi actress was seen wearing sunglasses, cap and a mask to hide herself from the media glare. With this, there are some strong rumours of the couple ready to get married by the end of 2025.

Prior to Kabir, Kriti was rumored to be dating the late Sushant Singh Rajput. While the two never admitted it, Sanon has often spoken about how deeply she was disturbed and impacted by the death of the Kai Po Che actor.

Kriti about Sushant Singh Rajput

Every year on Sushant's birth and death anniversary, Kriti pens a note remembering and cherishing their bond. The two had worked together in the film – Raabta. "It was difficult to mute the noise. But I had my people and family around me that always kind of helps. Last year, social media was the worst thing that had happened to us. it opened up so much chatter and noise," the National Award winning actress had told PTI.

Talking about being linked with Rajput, Kriti had said that she didn't want to add to the noise by speaking or clarifying it.

"I, anyway, felt too many people were saying too many things. I did not want to be a part of that noise. I felt a lot of things were also going unfair. So I didn't want to be a participant in that. what I had to say were extremely personal things that I was sharing with my loved ones and didn't need to share with the world."