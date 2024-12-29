Kriti Sanon is one of the most sought-after actresses of the industry nowadays. The Do Patti producer has now spilled the beans on how she faced a mental breakdown during the promotions of Bhediya. Kriti revealed that she was already done with the promotions of a few more of her films the same year. And thus, when it came to the Varun Dhawan starrer, she was already exhausted.

"While promoting Bhediya, we were traveling to different cities back-to-back. We even took a charter at night, jumping cities, sleeping at night, going to another city, doing interviews, and repeating the same things again and again," she told Ranveer Allahabadia.

Sanon further added that they had answered the same questions so many times that they knew each other's answers even before the questions were posed. However, there came a turning point where Kriti just couldn't pull through anymore.

The breakdown

"On the last day of promotions, I was supposed to appear on a reality show. I was getting ready in my vanity van, and during some conversation, I started crying. I said, 'I'm very tired; I can't do this. I'm exhausted.' Everyone around me froze. It affects your mental health," she mentioned.

Turning rebellious

"Sometimes, I become rebellious. Like, I'll refuse to attend an award show. Once, I told my stylist I wouldn't go for a photoshoot, and she said I'd have to buy the outfit if I didn't go. So, I bought it. Bad mein jaake fatka laga mujhe but... (Later, I realized it made a dent in my pocket, but..."

Kriti Sanon will next be seen in Housefull 5. On the personal front, the actress made her relatioship with US based businessman Kabir Bahia official by sharing a cosy picture with him on Christmas.