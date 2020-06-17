Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has come down heavily upon trolls and some journalists. She says that social media is the fakest, most toxic place and there should be rules for Journalism.

The suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput has created a lot of ripples in social media with a lot of trolling and gossiping happening for the last three days. Kriti Sanon worked with Sushant in Raabta and she was also rumoured to be a relationship with him.

She was in deep sorrow and could not be active on her Twitter and Instagram pages. So some people condemned her for not pay tributes to him on social media.

Her silence had fueled a lot of speculations and Kriti Sanon took to her Twitter account to clear the air. She released a series of photos of her statements on her current state of mind. The actress started, "There are a lot of thoughts crossing my mind... A LOT! But for now, this is all I wanna say!"

In the series of tweets, Kriti Sanon said that social media is the fakest and most toxic place. It has made the real world a fake one. She also hurled her anger against media and said that there are some rules dos don'ts for journalism. She added that reporters and photographers should have some common sense while performing their duties.

Here is the series of tweets posted by Kriti Sanon:

Its strange that the otherwise trolling, gossiping world suddenly wakes up to your niceness and positive side once you are gone.. Social media is the FAKEST, most toxic place.. and if you haven't posted RIP or said something publicly, you are considered not to be grieving, when in reality, those are the people grieving for REAL. It seems Social Media is the new "Real" world.. and the Real world has become "Fake" .