Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has come down heavily upon trolls and some journalists. She says that social media is the fakest, most toxic place and there should be rules for Journalism.
The suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput has created a lot of ripples in social media with a lot of trolling and gossiping happening for the last three days. Kriti Sanon worked with Sushant in Raabta and she was also rumoured to be a relationship with him.
She was in deep sorrow and could not be active on her Twitter and Instagram pages. So some people condemned her for not pay tributes to him on social media.
Her silence had fueled a lot of speculations and Kriti Sanon took to her Twitter account to clear the air. She released a series of photos of her statements on her current state of mind. The actress started, "There are a lot of thoughts crossing my mind... A LOT! But for now, this is all I wanna say!"
In the series of tweets, Kriti Sanon said that social media is the fakest and most toxic place. It has made the real world a fake one. She also hurled her anger against media and said that there are some rules dos don'ts for journalism. She added that reporters and photographers should have some common sense while performing their duties.
Here is the series of tweets posted by Kriti Sanon:
Its strange that the otherwise trolling, gossiping world suddenly wakes up to your niceness and positive side once you are gone.. Social media is the FAKEST, most toxic place.. and if you haven't posted RIP or said something publicly, you are considered not to be grieving, when in reality, those are the people grieving for REAL. It seems Social Media is the new "Real" world.. and the Real world has become "Fake" .
Some MEDIA people have completely lost their motive and sensitivity.. At a time like this, all they do is ask you to come live or give a comment! Like really??! Banging the car window and saying "madam sheesha neeche karo na" to get a clearer picture of someone going for a funeral...Funeral is a very private and personal affair.. Lets put Humanity before our profession! I request media to either not be present there or at least maintain some dignity and distance. Behind the starry glitter and the so-called glamour, we are normal human beings with the same feelings as you have.. Don't forget that.. A
There should be RULES for Journalism-someone should define whats acceptable, whats not, what falls under "journalism", and what comes under "None of Your Business" and "Live and let live". Blind Items should be ILLEGAL, should be banned! They should come under Mental Harassment! So either have proof and some f***ing guts to write the names, or don't write it at all! You write "hear-say" and call it joumalisms while you have no idea how badly that can affect someone's mind, their family, their life. Little Birdie is usually not right..
The blame game never ends.. Stop talking bad about anyone at all.. stop the gossip.. stop thinking you know it all, or your opinion is the truth.. Everyone is battling a fight you know NOTHING of. So know that any negativity coming out of your mouth, any trolling, any bitching, shows what YOU are, not what THEY are.. And while most of us manage to ignore it or filter it or not get bothered by one nasty comment, it still subconsciously affects us, some more than others.
We need to stop phrases like "ladke nahi rote", "aise nahi rote", "don't cry, be strong" .. Crying is not a sign of weakness.. so cry your heart out, scream if you need to, know everything that you are feeling, its ok to not be ok, but talk it out with the one you feel might understand. Take your time to heal.. Hold onto your family and people who genuinely love you and care about you.. Never let them go.. they are your strength and will be by your side no matter what.. so LET them be around.. no one is strong enough to battle life alone..