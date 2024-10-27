Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon share an incredible bond. The two might have had different trajectories in Bollywood, but the sisters haven't let that come in between them. Kriti Sanon will be seen playing double role of two sisters in her upcoming film – Do Patti. Talking about her real life and bond with Nupur, the actress has revealed how relatives treat the two of them differently.

How relatives treated them

The Mimi actress revealed how relatives started treating them differently and that left her angry. But, nothing could change their feelings towards one another. "Nothing has trickled to the extent where our feelings towards each other changed. I don't think I've gone through that, not yet, at least. When I came to the industry, Nupur was very young and she wasn't in Mumbai at that point and that's when I saw certain relatives treating us differently and that angered me," Sanon told News 18.

Kriti further added how relatives started wishing the two of them differently even on their birthdays and called it 'immature'. She also added how Nupur never made anyone feel that she was hurt or sad by any of that. Kriti also commended her sister for remaining unbothered by it all.

"When we would go to their place, they treated us differently. They would wish me and Nupur differently on our birthdays. That's something I found immature. She's very strong and extremely mature, despite being my younger sister. She handles things well and even if something hurts or bothers her, she never lets it come to her face," the Bhediya actress further added.

Kriti will be seen with Kajol and Shaheer Shaikh in Do Patti. The film is now streaming on Netflix and has received favourable response.