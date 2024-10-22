Kriti Sanon is on a roll. From winning National Award, sweeping away awards to emerging as one of the most sought-after actresses, Kriti Sanon is unstoppable. However, it has taken the Do Patti actress a long time and a lot of hard work to reach where she is. In a recent interview, Kriti revealed how she was earlier referred to as "Tiger Shroff's heroine".

On being called 'Tiger didi'

Not just that, Sanon recalled being called by someone as "Tiger didi" as well. The National award winning actress said that earlier people used to refer to her as 'Tiger Shroff's heroine' and it took her a long time to make a name for herself. She also spoke about realising how much effort and hard work she needed to put in to know her by her name.

"People referred to me as 'the one who appeared in Tiger Shroff's movie.' When you are not from the industry, it takes longer for you to etch your name and face into the minds of people. At that point, the kids of Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who later directed Bareilly Ki Barfi, used to call me 'Tiger didi.' Those were the instances when I realized I would have to work doubly hard to get people to recognize me and know me for who I am," she said in an interview with Indian Express.

Bareilly Ki Barfi changed things

"It didn't take me that many years to get my first break. At the time of Heropanti, though people knew Tiger and that the movie marked his launch, the director and producer treated the movie as launching two new faces. I got the quintessential Bollywood heroine moment too, with songs and everything," she further added. However, Kriti believes it was Bareilly Ki Barfi that changed things for her.

The diva has delivered major box office successes with Crew and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.