Kriti Sanon has weaved her magic in the latest song from Do Patti. A modern take on the classic Ankhiyan De Kol, the song has Kriti showing off her enviable moves and grooving to the music. The song a remake of the Pakistani classic has met with mixed reactions on social media with many lashing out at the music composers for ruining the masterpiece.

Not everyone's impressed

"Copied of classic pakistani song. How about stop stealing lyrics," wrote a user. "Another Pakistani song ruined successfully," another user commented. "These stupid moves don't suit this girl at all," a social media user commented. "Flat acting by Kriti, she has nailed her role in Mimi but here is a complete lack of expressions, hoping for a surprise," another social media user weighed in.

"Disappointed with this version. The original by QB had unmatched soul and emotion that this remake simply can't replicate. Some songs are timeless and don't need to be reinterpreted—this is one of them. Wish the creators had respected the magic of the original instead of giving us a diluted version," read a comment. "Bollywood leaves no stone unturned in ruining beautiful old songs! Sad state of affairs!" another person commented.

"Pakistani classic ruined", "Another masterpiece ruined" were some more comments on the video. Do Patti featuring Kriti Sanon in double role, Shaheer Sheikh and Kajol as a cop is all set to release on Netflix this month. Kajol had recently called herself the 'Asli Singham' at the trailer launch of the event. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham actress had revealed that she didn't take any tips from Ajay Devgn on playing a cop as she is the real Singham.