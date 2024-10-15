Kajol and Kriti Sanon are all set for the release of Do Patti. While Kriti would be seen playing a double role in the film, Kajol would be seen in the role of a cop. The makers and the star cast recently came together for the trailer launch event and it was every bit of entertainment dose we needed. From Kajol losing her cool to showing her witty side, the trailer launch had it all.

Kajol is the 'asli Singham'

At one point, Kajol called herself 'asli Singham' taking a dig at her husband Ajay Devgn and his role as Singham.

"Dekhiye yeh maine pehle bhi kaha hai har stage pe kaha hai ki asli singham (main hoon)...also I did not take any tips from Ajay. (I have shared this earlier in every stage that I am the real Singham)," she quipped.

Kajol on playing a cop

Kajol also spoke about how wearing the uniform gave her a toughness despite knowing that it was just for an act.

"I think when you wear a uniform on screen, there's a certain, I don't know how to explain it, but there's a certain stature. You feel that. You feel that even as an actor in a shot. Even though you know that you're giving a shot, you know that you're an actor and you don't have the actual style," she said.

"But still, you have, I don't know, a passion ... There's a certain 'kadakness' that comes in your posture that just comes there naturally. So, yes, I really, really enjoyed playing it and I would love to play it again," the Lust Stories actress further quipped. Kajol and Kriti have earlier shared the screen space in Diljale.

Kajol lost her cool at the event when she was asked whether she had faced any betrayal in life. Reacting sharply, Kajol shut down the reporter by saying it was a 'personal question' and totally out of line.