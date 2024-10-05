The first song from Do Patti – Raanjhan – is here to tug at your heartstrings. The break-up number features Kriti Sanon in two different scenarios. From romancing Shaheer Sheikh, getting married to him to dancing in heartbreak and passionate mood in a club; Kriti seems to totally own the song. The chemistry between Shaheer and Kriti seems fresh and authentic and the actress is also doling out major fashion goals with the song.

Social media reactions

The song and the actress both have been trending on social media. "She's giving me Deepika vibes from cocktail movie," wrote a user. "Fashion +Cockatil vibe," wrote another user. "The innocent Kriti and the hottest Kriti, omg can't wait now anymore," read a comment. "Your acting in this single song can't wait for Do Patti more! 25 Oct come fast!" another comment read.

"Finally a song which will heal female heartbreaks," a social media user commented. "Just heard the song and it's truly soothing! Can't wait to see 2 kritis on one screen," another social media user opined. "Breakup song of the year," a fan wrote. Apart from Kriti and Shaheer, the film also has Kajol playing a pivotal role.

Kanika Dhillon on bringing Kajol onboard

Producer Kanika Dhillon spoke about what Kajol told her after the narration. "After Kajol ma'am heard the story, she told me, 'Poori kahaani suni maine. Bada maza aaya, Kanika. Lekin mujhe na bike chalani nahin aati'! (heard the story, its fan but I don't know how to ride a bike) I replied, 'We'll manage'. She warned me, 'Every film I have sat on a bike, I have broken my leg. Toh woh dekh lena'!" she said in an interview.