Kriti Sanon might have replaced Kiara Advani as the female lead opposite Ranveer Singh in Don 3. Ever since Kiara's pregnancy and the reports of her having opted out of the film, several A-list names have been doing the rounds as the probable lead. At first it was the OG Priyanka Chopra that was rumoured to be back. Then, there were rumours of Deepika Padukone or Sobhita Dhulipala bagging the lead role.

Now, one more name has surfaced and that is of Kriti Sanon. And to add fuel to the fire, the National Award-winning actress even seems to have dropped a hint. It was Kriti's birthday post for Ranveer Singh that has left everyone joining the dots.

Kriti's post for Ranveer

"Happiest Birthday @ranveersingh! Your energy, your hard work, your crazy talent, and the love you keep spreading have always inspired me!! Shine on, rockstar! Dhurandhar rocks," she wrote. And then she further wrote, "P.S. Looking forward to working with you soon!" She concluded the post with a winky eye and teasing emoji.

Kriti's frequent visit to the Excel Entertainment office in Mumbai has also added to the rumours. Now, the 'Do Patti' actress' wish for Ranveer Singh has got everyone talking if she has replaced Kiara Advani in the film. After the success of the Don franchise, audience had been waiting with bated breath for Don 3.

Ranveer on replacing Shah Rukh Khan

However, when Ranveer Singh was announced as the replacement to Shah Rukh Khan; the loyal fans didn't spare the makers. What followed was several days of endless trolling, backlash, memes and what not!

"I'm hoping to make Don my own and give it my spin, my interpretation. It is the handing over of the baton of one of the most loved and revered franchises of Hindi cinema. The significance of that is not lost on me," Ranveer said in an interview.

"When the announcement was made, as expected, it came with its share of scepticism. But throughout the history of cinema, this has happened. Even as recently as perhaps when the Bond franchise changed hands and they announced Daniel Craig as the new Bond, it came with its fair share of scepticism. So, this is only natural," he further added.