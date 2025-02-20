Kriti Sanon is one of the most loved Bollywood celebrities, she has an incredible fan base who follow and love her diligently. The actress often keeps her fans and followers in the loop of what is going on in her life. However, fans for the longest time wanted to know about Kriti's relationship status and while she tried to keep it all hush-hush for a very long time, the cat finally came out of the bag a little while back. Kriti is rumoured to be dating Kabir Bahia and two have been spotted several times by the paparazzi.

According to speculation, the couple is going pretty strong, and recently, there was a buzz that the two might tie the knot this year. Many even reported that Kriti had finally met Kabir's parents and that everything was pretty much on the right track. But, according to another latest report, the couple might just have to put the wedding plan on hold since Kriti is extremely busy with work at the moment.

A source spilt the beans on the wedding to India Today, the source revealed, "Where does Kriti even have the time this year? She's in Delhi right now, fully focused on shooting for Aanand L Rai's film for the next few months. And as soon as that's done, she's straight onto her next project —there's barely a break in between."

The source further mentioned, "One of her biggest commitments right now is 'Tere Ishk Mein', where she plays Mukti. The film announcement video has already created a lot of buzz, and Kriti is completely invested in bringing Mukti to life. Once she wraps that up, she's set to start work on a highly anticipated sequel, but it's too early to share details. With so much going on work-wise, marriage is definitely not on the cards this year."

Neither Kriti nor Kabir have gone ahead and confirmed anything about their relationship but the two keep travelling together every now and then. The couple celebrated Christmas a while back with MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni along with Kriti's sister and her rumoured boyfriend, musician Stebin Ben. Even on Kabir's birthday, Kriti made sure to post a sweet note for him on Instagram- the picture she posted further escalated and strengthened the dating rumours.