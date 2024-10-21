Kriti Kharbanda took to her social media account on Sunday evening to share some snapshots from her first-ever Karwa Chauth celebration with her husband, Pulkit Samrat. Kriti has always had very exquisite taste when it comes to fashion but this time around she took it up a notch and made sure to ace a saree look and how! From fashion critics to enthusiasts, everybody on the Internet could not help but be in awe of how stunning she looked.

The actress decked up in an absolutely ethereal golden tissue silk saree from a homegrown Indian brand, that complimented her in every way possible and made her look straight out of a dreamscape. The gorgeous zari border added an extra dose of drama to the already gorgeous saree and the intricate threadwork and use of sequin on it were simply commendable and reflected true Indian craftsmanship. One cannot help but appreciate the brocade weave on the body of the saree, which was both subtle and striking at the same time.

Kriti paired up the look with a simple golden blouse so as to not draw much attention away from the saree which was truly the main showstopper for the evening. She further accessorised the look with dainty golden jhumkas, and lovely bangles and also made an unusual choice of sporting a gold Tamilian thali (mangalsutra) that tied up her traditional look in the most perfect way but also gave it an edgy touch.

In terms of glam, she went for a dewy base, structured eyebrows, a nude lip shade and minimalistic eye makeup- something one would not normally opt for if it were their first Karwa Chauth celebrations but she is a fashion icon who is never afraid of experimenting. The cherry on the cake was the generous application of sindoor and her soft curls, that made her look rather dreamy. Kriti's mehendi design definitely deserves a special mention of its own for being the epitome of perfection.

With Diwali right around the corner, this is a look that is worth taking cues from for a party with both friends and family. Kriti's look seamlessly ties up tradition along with modern elements- the saree and the pieces of jewellery in use are extremely traditional but with her hairdo and makeup and especially the mehendi design, she has found a balance that truly works out for her really well. Her look was sheer goals and there is no doubt about that!