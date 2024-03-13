Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon starrer The Crew is merely 15 days away from its release. The teaser of the film was dropped last month followed by the first song Naina which was dropped last week.

Another song from the film Crew titled Ghagra is out. The song is a recreated version of Ila Arun's pouplar track with the same name that was touted as one of the biggest hits of the 1990s.

In the song, the three lead actors of the film Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Kareena Kapoor are seen letting their hair at a pub. The trio have amped up the glam quotient as they drink, dance and have fun.

The video also features glimpses of Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma and Rajesh Sharma. In one scene, Tabu can be seen dancing while Kapil Sharma showers money on her.

Another clip shows, Kareena taking a pout selfie. Several montages in the film show the journey of three air-hostess who and a heist. There is dance, drama, and banter as they take off into the sky.

About the composition of Ghagra

While the original song has been composed, sung, and penned by Ila Arun, this recreation's music has been provided by Bharg. The film's version of Ghagra has been sung by Romy and Srushti Tawade. Piyush Bhagat and Shazia Samji are the choreographers for this song.

Kareena Kapoor shared the full video of the song and wrote, "Grab your #Ghagra, and get grooving' with your #Crew! Song out now #CrewInCinemasOnMarch29."

Fans unhappy with Crew song Ghagra's remake

Netizens, however, were left unimpressed with the song, as they thought recreating a song wasn't necessary. Some didn't like Kriti Sanon's outfit.

Many of them have been commenting on the YouTube video about how all three ladies – Kareena, Kriti, and Tabu are looking fabulous in the song.

A music avid mentioned, "Kareena steals the show in this one!"

Another wrote, "Kriti is overdoing it...Kareena is good..."

The third user wrote, "Old is gold why did they ruin it.."

About the song Naina

The first song 'Naina' from the much-awaited 'Crew' has taken social media by storm. Having given some of the biggest chartbusters, the duo of Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah has come back for the song, and they are rocking again. As soon as the song was released, it made its distinct place in the hearts of the audience, who couldn't help but praise the groovy track on their social media. The netizens are constantly praising the song.

Directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan, this highly anticipated film from Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network is set to hit theatres on March 29th, 2024.