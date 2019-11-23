Kristin Cavallari faced the desert heat in a teeny-tiny bikini. But the heat didn't seem to bother her one bit as she looked gorgeous relaxing in a chair.

Reportedly, the third season of her self-titled reality show is set to premiere in the new year. And Kristin Cavallari is taking all the time she can to relax before diving back into her arduous career balancing life as a mother-of-three while also managing her growing lifestyle brand.

It is known that Kristin's big television break came in her junior year of high school when she starred on Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County. Kristin Cavallari sure seems to be keeping herself busy with her various projects. So, this little break may be well deserved.

Kristin sure wants to make a name for herself in the reality game. she gushed over her new gig exclusively to HollywoodLife. "I have never done a show like this, so I was honored that FOX even approached me about it. I really do love hosting," the Uncommon James founder said.

"I am in between [filming] two things with 'Very Cavallari' and this. But, everything just aligned for me to do it, and I am so happy. I am having the time of my life! This show has been so much fun to have a front row seat to, so I am really enjoying it," Kristin explained.

It sure looks like Kristin doesn't have time to dwell on hateful body-shaming comments as she's too busy juggling a reality TV career and her won business. And we have to say, you go girl. You can check out the pic here: