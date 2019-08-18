Kristin Cavallari sure isn't letting body-shamers get to her. The reality star faced criticism for her apparent skeletal frame recently.

Reportedly, she's been in Puerto Vallarta shooting her new SS20 campaign for jewelry line Uncommon James. She went topless for the shoot and we have to say she looked gorgeous. The body-shaming comments came after Kristin posted a pic where she posed in a blue bikini on a yacht.

Criticism and comments ranged from how frighteningly thin she looked to dietary advice about eating a sandwich. However, there were others who came to Cavallari's defence.

Kristin shot to fame with MTV's Laguna Beach and now she is the star of her very own show and is all set to host another one. Kristin sure wants to make a name for herself in the reality game. she gushed over her new gig exclusively to HollywoodLife. "I have never done a show like this, so I was honored that FOX even approached me about it. I really do love hosting," the Uncommon James founder said.

"I am in between [filming] two things with 'Very Cavallari' and this. But, everything just aligned for me to do it, and I am so happy. I am having the time of my life! This show has been so much fun to have a front row seat to, so I am really enjoying it," Kristin explained.

It sure looks like Kristin doesn't have time to dwell on hateful body-shaming comments as she's too busy juggling a reality TV career and her won business. And we have to say, you go girl. You can check out the pic here: